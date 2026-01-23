Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 76.22% to Rs 125.31 croreNet profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 273.43% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.22% to Rs 125.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales125.3171.11 76 OPM %15.1414.57 -PBDT15.346.58 133 PBT12.354.33 185 NP10.122.71 273
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST