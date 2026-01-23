Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.22% to Rs 125.31 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 273.43% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.22% to Rs 125.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.125.3171.1115.1414.5715.346.5812.354.3310.122.71

