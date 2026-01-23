Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 25.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 1430.70 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 25.03% to Rs 199.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 1430.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1325.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1430.701325.6017.4715.62310.70234.00290.40210.30199.80159.80

