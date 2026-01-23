Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 88.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 917.10 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 88.56% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 917.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 943.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.917.10943.7022.8130.05212.70289.5099.00180.8015.00131.10

