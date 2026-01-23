Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 88.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 88.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 917.10 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 88.56% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 917.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 943.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales917.10943.70 -3 OPM %22.8130.05 -PBDT212.70289.50 -27 PBT99.00180.80 -45 NP15.00131.10 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

