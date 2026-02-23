Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares

UPL Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2026.

IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.99% to Rs.70.16. Volumes stood at 119.75 lakh shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd saw volume of 187.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.96% to Rs.639.80. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 198.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.288.50. Volumes stood at 13.08 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 20.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.30% to Rs.1,046.70. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd recorded volume of 44.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.47% to Rs.230.74. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News