Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter
IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares
UPL Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2026.
IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.99% to Rs.70.16. Volumes stood at 119.75 lakh shares in the last session.
UPL Ltd saw volume of 187.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.96% to Rs.639.80. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.
BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 198.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.288.50. Volumes stood at 13.08 lakh shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 20.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.30% to Rs.1,046.70. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd recorded volume of 44.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.47% to Rs.230.74. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST