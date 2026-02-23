Monday, February 23, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares

UPL Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2026.

IDFC First Bank Ltd registered volume of 5780.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.99% to Rs.70.16. Volumes stood at 119.75 lakh shares in the last session.

 

UPL Ltd saw volume of 187.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.96% to Rs.639.80. Volumes stood at 24 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 198.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.49% to Rs.288.50. Volumes stood at 13.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

iran protest

India advises citizens to leave Iran by 'any means available' amid protests

Nothing Phone 4a in White with Glyph Bar

Nothing reveals Phone 4a design: Transparent back, Glyph Bar with mini LEDs

Stock Market LIVE, February 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty above 25,650; IT shares fall; IDFC First down 16%

BLS International share price today, February 23, 2026

BLS International share price zooms 11% on heavy volumes; should you buy?

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC adjourns hearing on plea against Sonam Wangchuk's detention to Feb 26

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 20.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.30% to Rs.1,046.70. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd recorded volume of 44.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.47% to Rs.230.74. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UPL plunges as restructuring plan flags leverage risks

UPL plunges as restructuring plan flags leverage risks

LTIMindtree bags $100 million deal with a European MedTech company

LTIMindtree bags $100 million deal with a European MedTech company

Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance