Monday, February 23, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd and Naksh Precious Metals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 15.78% to Rs 65.1 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 334 shares in the past one month.

 

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd lost 10.13% to Rs 884.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 152 shares in the past one month.

Nova Agritech Ltd crashed 9.20% to Rs 29.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13920 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty above 25,650; IT shares fall; IDFC First down 16%

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Sunil Gavaskar slams India's reckless batting approach after Proteas defeat

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Adani Ports gain 3% on major MoU with NMDC, Brazil's Vale for iron ore

Apple launch event for March 4 (Image: X/@markgurman)

Apple may release iOS 26.3.1 with iPhone 17e at March 4 event: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Mis-selling of financial products an offence under BNS, says FM Sitharaman

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd corrected 7.87% to Rs 1.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7215 shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd plummeted 7.76% to Rs 5.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9672 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

UPL plunges as restructuring plan flags leverage risks

UPL plunges as restructuring plan flags leverage risks

LTIMindtree bags $100 million deal with a European MedTech company

LTIMindtree bags $100 million deal with a European MedTech company

Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance