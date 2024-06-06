IEX gains after total volume jumps 28% YoY to 10,633 MU in May'24

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 3.76% to Rs 162.95 after the company informed that it has achieved 10,633 million units (MU) overall volume in May 2024, registering a growth of 28.9% YoY basis.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume was at 4,371 MU in May 2024 as compared to 4,066 MU in May 2023, registering an increase of 7.5% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported highest ever monthly traded volume in May 2024. The RTM volume increased to 3,352 MU in May 2024 as compared to 2,424 MU in May 2023, registering a growth of 38.3% YoY.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,221 MU during May 2024, higher by 15.4 % on YoY basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, 622.2 MU volumes during May 2024 as compared to 357.7 MU in May 2023, up 73.9% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 574.7 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 3.86 per unit per unit.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 47 MU volume in May 2024 with average monthly price of non-solar of Rs 8.06/unit.

A total of 10.55 lakh Renewable Energy Certificate (RECs) (equivalent to 1,055 MU) were traded in the trading sessions held on 8 May 2024 and 29 May 24, at a clearing price of Rs 185/REC and Rs 165/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 12 June 2024 and 26 June 2024.

During May 2024, 9,994 Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to ~10 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs. 2,165 per ESCert.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore on 13.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 121.28 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

According to government data published in May 2024, the country's energy consumption increased 15% to 156.3 billions units.