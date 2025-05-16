IFCI consolidated net profit rises 70.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.68% to Rs 413.61 croreNet profit of IFCI rose 70.46% to Rs 227.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.68% to Rs 413.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.00% to Rs 171.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 1876.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales413.61605.42 -32 1876.101986.58 -6 OPM %119.2455.62 -63.0264.01 - PBDT361.15303.97 19 835.32828.68 1 PBT340.53283.27 20 751.98747.79 1 NP227.28133.33 70 171.04103.66 65
