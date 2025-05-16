Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 64.73% to Rs 63.19 crore

Net loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 125.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.73% to Rs 63.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 83.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 333.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 531.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.19179.17 -65 333.97531.06 -37 OPM %-13.0717.84 --12.064.45 - PBDT-11.1439.09 PL -51.5210.67 PL PBT-16.2334.13 PL -72.49-7.55 -860 NP-16.36125.27 PL -72.6283.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 48.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit rises 12.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon