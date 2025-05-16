Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 73.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 9692.21 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 73.78% to Rs 358.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 9692.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8227.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.08% to Rs 1301.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 34156.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31741.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9692.218227.64 18 34156.9731741.81 8 OPM %5.334.58 -5.704.09 - PBDT543.76381.08 43 1994.561328.92 50 PBT458.49299.72 53 1726.171060.09 63 NP358.54206.32 74 1301.34765.15 70

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

