IGL appoints Sukhmal Kumar as Chairman

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) informed that its board has appointed Sukhmal Kumar Jain as chairman, with effect from 14 January 2025.

Sukhmal Kumar Jain, nominee of BPCL, is Director (Marketing) & Member of the Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation. He has a graduation degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (now Delhi Technology University) and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.

In his 37 years with BPCL, he has held several leadership positions in retail, LPG, and gas verticals. He has been actively involved in national-level initiatives, like the Give It Up campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, in LPG business and has successfully navigated the strategy and loyalty programs in retail business.

 

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.69% to Rs 454.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 552.67 crore in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excl. excise duty) rose 6.91% YoY to Rs 3,697.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas declined 2.14% to Rs 404.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

