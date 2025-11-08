IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.36% to Rs 572.08 croreNet profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 58.84% to Rs 84.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 572.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 645.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales572.08645.37 -11 OPM %37.2341.27 -PBDT134.98276.89 -51 PBT119.90263.58 -55 NP84.41205.06 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content