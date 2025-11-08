Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 8.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 52.53 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 8.50% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales52.5362.09 -15 OPM %5.832.35 -PBDT5.455.36 2 PBT3.693.70 0 NP3.233.53 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

