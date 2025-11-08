Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 210.62 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 8.44% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 183.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales210.62183.43 15 OPM %21.9822.96 -PBDT41.3837.72 10 PBT35.1032.60 8 NP26.7224.64 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content