Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.21% to Rs 255.49 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies declined 19.09% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.21% to Rs 255.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales255.49135.03 89 OPM %5.873.36 -PBDT23.7023.01 3 PBT14.4619.37 -25 NP9.7512.05 -19
