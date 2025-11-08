Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 203.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 858.74 croreNet profit of Finolex Industries rose 203.81% to Rs 123.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 858.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 828.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales858.74828.43 4 OPM %15.161.28 -PBDT193.5488.36 119 PBT166.1061.93 168 NP123.5640.67 204
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content