Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 32.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 233.70 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services rose 32.93% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 233.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales233.70203.02 15 OPM %9.129.46 -PBDT25.3720.44 24 PBT20.5615.60 32 NP15.4211.60 33
