Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 72.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 32.28 croreNet profit of Tirupati Forge rose 72.55% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2823.65 36 OPM %14.9312.39 -PBDT4.612.92 58 PBT3.592.06 74 NP2.641.53 73
