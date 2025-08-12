Gujarat Natural Resources standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.64% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Gujarat Natural Resources rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 83.64% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.55 -84 OPM %-111.1170.91 -PBDT0.400.39 3 PBT0.400.39 3 NP0.400.39 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content