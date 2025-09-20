Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed the following Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with strategic partners in the shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure sectors:

a) Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla
b) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata
c) Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation
d) The Shipping Corporation of India
e) Modest Infrastructure

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, said, We at GRSE are proud to be a part of this historic programme launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to revitalise India's shipbuilding sector and realise the ambition of positioning India among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. Against this backdrop, GRSE's MoUs reinforce its role as a key contributor to India's shipbuilding resurgence and maritime self-reliance. The MoUs signed today represent a concrete step towards creating an ecosystem where shipyards, ports, operators, and infrastructure partners work in unison. With our legacy of delivering world-class warships and our growing foray into commercial shipbuilding, GRSE is fully committed to supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime Amritkal vision. Together with our partners, we aim to build sustainable, green, and globally competitive solutions that will shape the future of Indian shipbuilding.

 

These MoUs create a structured framework for GRSE and its partners to explore and jointly develop projects across multiple domains, newbuild construction (including green / low emission vessels), ship repair, construction of green tugs as per GTTP specifications, development and maintenance of port infrastructure, jetty and berth development, multimodal logistics and last-mile connectivity, and related civil, rail and ropeway infrastructure for ports and terminals.

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

