NINtec Systems Ltd Falls 2.5%

NINtec Systems Ltd has lost 19.03% over last one month compared to 6.46% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

NINtec Systems Ltd lost 2.5% today to trade at Rs 698.65. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.42% to quote at 29332.32. The index is up 6.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NELCO Ltd decreased 2.07% and Sasken Technologies Ltd lost 2.02% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.29 % over last one year compared to the 5.24% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NINtec Systems Ltd has lost 19.03% over last one month compared to 6.46% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 782 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 937 on 20 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 282.2 on 23 Mar 2026.

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