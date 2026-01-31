Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 40.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 69.64 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 40.61% to Rs 31.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 69.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.6457.2290.8181.9540.4827.7040.3427.5331.8222.63

