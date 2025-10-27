India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 24.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.91% to Rs 696.87 croreNet profit of India Infra Debt rose 24.13% to Rs 144.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 116.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 696.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 617.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales696.87617.17 13 OPM %94.7287.77 -PBDT144.94117.20 24 PBT144.65116.53 24 NP144.65116.53 24
