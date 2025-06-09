Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

For developing and deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand

DEE Development Engineers announced a strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech Partner, a globally recognized innovator in sustainable energy technologies. This collaboration marks DDEL's strategic entry into the green hydrogen sector, with a focus on deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will co develop, bid for, and execute Green Hydrogen Production System Projects. The partnership will combine International Clean-Tech Partner's global leadership in hydrogen technologiesincluding Electrolysers, Separators, and Hydrogen Purification Systems with DDEL's strength of manufacturing ultra-pure hydrogen purification systems with up to 99.9999 % purity, its project execution, marketing, and long-standing marquee customer base.

 

International Clean-Tech Partner brings a legacy of excellence in environmental and clean energy systems, with a global footprint spanning advanced hydrogen generation plants, flue gas cleaning systems, and ultra-low emission technologies. Its projects across multiple countries deliver high-efficiency, environmentally sustainable outcomes.

DDEL, meanwhile, has significantly strengthened its Green Energy Portfolio through the recent acquisition of a majority stake in M/s Molsieve Designs Limited, a company with over 22 years of experience in manufacturing Hydrogen Purification Systems with up to 99.9999 % purity. This acquisition adds substantial technical know-how and production capacity to DDEL's integrated clean energy capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

TIL forms dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) called 'TIL Defence'

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Larsen & Toubro wins significant order from JSW Energy

Larsen & Toubro wins significant order from JSW Energy

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.52%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon