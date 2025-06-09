DEE Development Engineers forms strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech

For developing and deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand
DEE Development Engineers announced a strategic partnership with International Clean-Tech Partner, a globally recognized innovator in sustainable energy technologies. This collaboration marks DDEL's strategic entry into the green hydrogen sector, with a focus on deploying modular hydrogen production systems across India and Thailand.
Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will co develop, bid for, and execute Green Hydrogen Production System Projects. The partnership will combine International Clean-Tech Partner's global leadership in hydrogen technologiesincluding Electrolysers, Separators, and Hydrogen Purification Systems with DDEL's strength of manufacturing ultra-pure hydrogen purification systems with up to 99.9999 % purity, its project execution, marketing, and long-standing marquee customer base.
International Clean-Tech Partner brings a legacy of excellence in environmental and clean energy systems, with a global footprint spanning advanced hydrogen generation plants, flue gas cleaning systems, and ultra-low emission technologies. Its projects across multiple countries deliver high-efficiency, environmentally sustainable outcomes.
DDEL, meanwhile, has significantly strengthened its Green Energy Portfolio through the recent acquisition of a majority stake in M/s Molsieve Designs Limited, a company with over 22 years of experience in manufacturing Hydrogen Purification Systems with up to 99.9999 % purity. This acquisition adds substantial technical know-how and production capacity to DDEL's integrated clean energy capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content