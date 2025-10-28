India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 12.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 198.71 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 12.83% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 190.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales198.71190.40 4 OPM %7.347.56 -PBDT31.3029.45 6 PBT30.9129.15 6 NP25.5022.60 13
