Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Sales decline 63.02% to Rs 96.77 crore

Net loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.02% to Rs 96.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 261.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales96.77261.68 -63 OPM %-76.2210.29 -PBDT-76.1020.87 PL PBT-91.835.13 PL NP-15.742.58 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

