India notifies National Policy on Geothermal Energy

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The Government of India has notified the National Policy on Geothermal Energy (2025), reinforcing its commitment towards achieving the ambitious 2070 Net Zero Goal and strengthening the countrys energy security through diversified renewable energy sources. India is poised to leverage this clean and reliable energy source for power generation and direct-use applications such as district heating, agriculture, aquaculture, and space cooling and heating via Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs). The newly unveiled policy provides a comprehensive framework to promote exploration, development, and utilization of geothermal energy in India. The policy encourages research, inter-ministerial collaboration, and adoption of global best practices for geothermal energy development. Regulatory and stewardship responsibilities for geothermal energy will rest with the Ministry. It also integrates with National Goals and targets integration of geothermal energy with Indias Net Zero (2070) and renewable energy objectives.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

