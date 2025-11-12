Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Pesticides slides after Q2 PAT decline 9% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

India Pesticides slides after Q2 PAT decline 9% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

India Pesticides slipped 1.59% to Rs 188.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 9.46% to Rs 31.57 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 34.87 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.51% sequentially to Rs 290.36 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 21.84%, while revenue from operations fell 26.91% in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses decreased 23.71% to Rs 248.15 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.58 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 173.79 crore (down 18.42% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were Rs 15.19 crore (down 19.32% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 47 crore in Q2 FY26, up 39.88% from Rs 33.60 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.32% to Rs 66.49 crore on a 25.91% increase in revenue to Rs 565.54 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

India Pesticides Limited (IPL) is one of the fastest growing globally operating chemical manufactures in India. Set up in 1984, IPL has pioneered the manufacturing of both Technicals & Formulations in Agro-Chemicals and Active Pharma Ingredients for Pharma industry.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

