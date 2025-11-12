Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 919 cr

Tata Power slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 919 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Tata Power Company declined 1.59% to Rs 389.30 after the company's consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore on a 1% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% from Rs 1,772.87 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from the transmission and distribution business stood at Rs 10,935.69 crore (up 7.14% YoY), while revenue from renewables stood at Rs 3,613.11 crore (up 88.83% YoY) during the period under review.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), the companys green energy arm, continued capacity expansion with total operational renewable generation reaching 5.7 GW, comprising 4.7 GW solar and 1 GW wind. During the quarter, 293 MW of renewable capacity was commissioned, including 111 MW of own projects and 182 MW of third-party EPC projects.

 

TPREL also inked an agreement with Suzlon Group for 838 MW of wind turbine supply across upcoming projects. The rooftop solar segment maintained its leadership, adding 370 MWp during the quarter. Segment revenue surged 158% YoY to Rs 1,133 crore, supported by an order book of Rs 1,116 crore and a network of 644 channel partners and over 2,000 retailers.

In the EPC and storage space, TPREL secured major contracts, including Tata Power Distributions 100 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage project worth Rs 299 crore, NTPC Khavdas 300 MW BoS project valued at Rs 521 crore, and its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC for a 30 MW/120 MWh system in Kerala.

Also Read

cement, cement sector

Cement makers to invest ₹1.2 trillion over three years: Crisil Ratings

energy sector

Electricity demand to outpace energy growth, renewables to surge: Report

Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infosys lift Sensex by 650 pts, Nifty near 25,900; IT stocks outperform

Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors demerger: PV unit vulnerable as JLR dominance clouds growth

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, said, Tata Power has reported a robust performance in Q2FY26 and H1FY26, reflecting the strength of strategic initiatives and decisions taken by the company towards its integrated and diversified business model. Growth continues across conventional generation, clean energy, and consumer-focused distribution.

The rooftop solar segment continues to lead the industry with record installations, while our Discoms drive service excellence across a growing customer base of over 13 million. With proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, Tata Power is well positioned to expand its distribution footprint to 40 million consumers by 2030.

Alongside its earnings, the company said it will invest Rs 1,572 crore to acquire a 40% stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV)a separate entity formed to execute specific projectsto develop the 1,125 MW Dorjilung hydropower project in Bhutan at a total investment of Rs 13,100 crore. The SPV, to be formed with Druk Green Power Corporation, will become Tata Powers associate post-acquisition, supporting its clean energy transition.

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Subros gains as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Subros gains as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Advanced Enzyme surges after strong Q2 performance

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.95%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon