India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs led the Indian Delegation for the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting hosted in Brasília on 19 May 2025 under Brazil's Presidency.

The Union Minister highlighted energy security as one of the most pressing current challenges and emphasized the need to strengthen BRICS cooperation to ensure economic stability and sustainability, as well as to promote equitable access to energy resources globally.

He reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future and lauded Brazil's leadership under the theme, 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.' He further emphasized the critical role of energy security, access, and affordability in advancing global development goals.

 

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 179 cr signalling and telecom project

NSE SME Integrity Infrabuild Developers tiptoes into market

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

Hindustan Foods edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 34% YoY; crosses Rs 100-cr PAT mark in FY25

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

