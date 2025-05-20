Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Integrity Infrabuild Developers tiptoes into market

NSE SME Integrity Infrabuild Developers tiptoes into market

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers was trading at Rs 101 on the NSE, a premium of 1% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at 100.80, near the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently hovering near its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 101.80 and a low of Rs 100.20. About 2.69 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers' IPO was subscribed 2.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 May 2025 and it closed on 15 May 2025. The price of the IPO was set Rs 100 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.09% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure toward purchase of machinery and equipments, funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers is a class-A civil contractor registered with the government of Gujarat. The company executes construction activities as a contractor for government projects in Gujarat and regularly subcontracts to expand its presence in the state's construction sector. The company specializes in contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building, and bridge construction. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 53 full time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 68.89 crore and net profit of Rs 1.94 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

Hindustan Foods edges higher after Q4 PAT rises 34% YoY; crosses Rs 100-cr PAT mark in FY25

Board of Lloyds Engineering Works approves acquisition of 76% stake in Metalfab Hightech

Nifty fails to hold 24,900 level; realty shares jump

Wanbury's Patalganga facility receives GMP certification from ANVISA

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

