Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's external commercial borrowing filings ease 1.80% on month in Aug-25

India's external commercial borrowing filings ease 1.80% on month in Aug-25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that in August 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the RBI to raise $3.26 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.2 billion was through the automatic route and rest through the approval route. The latest data represented a slight 1.80% fall in the ECB proposals filed in July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen firms amid coalition split and US-China tensions

Yen firms amid coalition split and US-China tensions

GTPL Hathway slides after Q2 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 9 cr

GTPL Hathway slides after Q2 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Power Mech gains after securing Rs 2,500-cr order from BHEL

Power Mech gains after securing Rs 2,500-cr order from BHEL

India's vegetable oil imports jump 51% in Sep-25

India's vegetable oil imports jump 51% in Sep-25

Global fx markets vulnerable to increased macrofinancial uncertainty despite deep liquidity

Global fx markets vulnerable to increased macrofinancial uncertainty despite deep liquidity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon