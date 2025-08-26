Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex exchange provide merchandise imports cover of over 11-months

India's forex exchange provide merchandise imports cover of over 11-months

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated that Indias external sector has strengthened considerably over the last decade. The current account deficit (CAD) has remained well within the sustainable limit in recent years - it was 0.6 per cent of GDP in 2024-25. This is due to robust services exports and strong remittance receipts despite higher merchandise trade deficit. Capital flows have generally exceeded the CAD, adding to our foreign exchange reserves which stood at 695 billion USD as on August 15, 2025, providing merchandise imports cover of over 11 months.

Market ends with major losses; broader mrkt underperforms

Japanese markets fall sharply

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.39%

CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for Dazublys

Coal India announces appointment of Mamta Palariya on board of Northern Coalfields

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

