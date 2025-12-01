Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves decline by $4.47 billion to $688.10 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $4.47 billion to $688.10 billion

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Indias foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.47 billion to reach USD 688.10 billion for the week ending November 21, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), the largest component of Indias reserves, witnessed a dip of USD 169 million, bringing the total to USD 560.60 billion.

The Gold Reserves were down by USD 2.67 billion, taking the total to USD 104.18 billion.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were Down by USD 84 million to USD 18.56 billio, while the reserve position in the IMF was Higher by USD 23 million, reaching USD 4.75 billion.

 

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; China's manufacturing activity contracts in November

Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

