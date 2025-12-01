Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Stock Alert: ICICI Bank, Lenskart Solutions, Advent Hotels, Auto stocks, Texmaco Rail

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will remain in focus as the companies will update monthly auto sales figures.

ICICI Bank said that its board has allotted 3,945 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 3,945 crore, on a private placement basis. The bonds offer a coupon rate of 7.40% and a tenor of 15 years, with maturity on 28 November 2040.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. The bonus shares are expected to be credited to eligible shareholders on or before 26 January 2026.

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 102.21 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,096.14 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Advent Hotels International has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.06 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased by 1.9% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 76.98 crore in the second quarter.

Also Read

Smartworks share price

Choice initiates Smartworks with 'Buy'; cites favourable leasing economics

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia markets mixed; Nov Manufacturing PMI data eyed

Hrithik Roshan

₹55 crore in two weeks: Hrithik Roshan family ramps up Mumbai property buys

GAIL

GAIL outlook brightens as tariff hike, volume revival boost FY27 prospects

Privi Specialty Chemicals share price

Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from Central Railway for the replacement of copper G jumpers in the Mumbai Division.

Quick Heal Technologies announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cyber Security Solutions. The contract is valid for five years.

Veefin Solutions has signed a supply chain finance (SCF) platform mandate with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). The platform will allow seamless digitization of supplier finance, receivables finance, and extended vendor financing, improving liquidity across supply chains, optimizing cash flows, and strengthening resilience for all stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit declines 61.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 19.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 19.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon