Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 87.18% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 95.65% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 87.18% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.151.17 -87 OPM %33.3358.12 -PBDT0.050.67 -93 PBT0.030.64 -95 NP0.020.46 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content