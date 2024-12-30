India's forex reserves decline further by $8.478 billion to $644.391 billion

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $1.988 billion to a six-month low of $652.869 billion.
Foreign currency assets decreased by $6.014 billion to $556.562 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves decreased by $2.33 billion to $65.726 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $112 million to $17.885 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $23 million to $4.217 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.
