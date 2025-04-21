Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves rise by $1.57 billion to $677.84 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $1.57 billion to $677.84 billion

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves increased by USD 1.567 billion to USD 677.835 billion for the week ended April 11, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

For the week ended April 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by USD 892 million to USD 574.98 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves surged by USD 638 million to USD 79.997 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 6 million at USD 18.356 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was up USD 43 million at USD 4.502 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

