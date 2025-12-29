Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 26,000 level; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade as investors stayed cautious amid FII selling. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. Realty shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 283.06 points or 0.33% to 84,758.39. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.10 points or 0.27% to 25,970.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.39%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.50%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,472 shares rose and 2,550 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.57% to 878.15. The index dropped 0.79% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended losses on December 29

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 26k; IT stocks weigh; Nifty Metal hits new high

Vijay Sales Apple Days sale

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IAF, IIT Madras partner to develop indigenous airborne communication system

stocks, markets, stock market, broker, trader

John Cockerill rallies 7% after Ramesh Damani, Chetan Shah buy stake

initial public offerings, IPO

Healthcare IPO count jumps in 2025; fundraising flat, returns soften

Anant Raj (down 2.37%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.82%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.71%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.51%), DLF (down 0.46%), Lodha Developers (down 0.45%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.41%) and Sobha (down 0.36%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ceigall India rallied 2.29% after the companys subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects has received a LoA from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the construction of the IndoreUjjain access-controlled four-lane greenfield highway.

Vikran Engineering surged 5.31% after it has secured letter of awards (LoA) from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Jindal Steel advanced 1.86% after the company announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility. This expansion would double the companys existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets advanced on Monday as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year.

Prices of spot silver rose to a fresh record high of above $80 per ounce before pulling back sharply to $77. Silvers recent surge was driven by speculative buying and lingering supply tightness, said experts.

Media report further stated silvers rally this year reflects a depletion of freely traded inventory, amplifying price moves as demand increases.

On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 reached a new high and posted weekly gains as traders came back from the Christmas holiday.

The broad market index closed down 0.03% to end at 6,929.94. At its high, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, reaching 6,945.77. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% and closed at 23,593.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.19 points, or 0.04%, and settled at 48,710.97.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge to acquire Encora in $2.35 billion share swap deal

Coforge to acquire Encora in $2.35 billion share swap deal

Rediff.com India set to launch India's first purely Indian-owned UPI payment app

Rediff.com India set to launch India's first purely Indian-owned UPI payment app

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 230-crore order

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 230-crore order

Ajit Pawar announces joint NCP alliance for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

Ajit Pawar announces joint NCP alliance for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

Volumes soar at HFCL Ltd counter

Volumes soar at HFCL Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon