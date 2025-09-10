Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9196.5, up 9.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9196.5, up 9.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has risen around 9.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.9, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88895 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9250, up 9.43% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

