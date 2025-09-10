Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2750, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 0.13% up 0.44%. in NIFTY and a 12.52% up 29.06% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2750, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24951. The Sensex is at 81368.98, up 0.33%.Radico Khaitan Ltd has lost around 3.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56497.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 90.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Britannia Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Britannia Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 2.55%, up for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 2.55%, up for third straight session

CESC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

CESC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon