Vikram Solar jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 133 cr

Vikram Solar jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 133 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Vikram Solar rallied 6.62% to Rs 384.35 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 483.9% to Rs 133.36 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 22.84 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 79.7% YoY to Rs 1,133.58 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 408.8% YoY to Rs 180.62 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 242.2 crore, registering the growth of 117.3% compared with Rs 111.5 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 370 bps to 21.4% in Q1 FY26 as against 17.7% in Q1 FY25.

 

As on 30th June 2025, order book stands at 10.96 GW while capacity utilization stands at 89.2%.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said, Our order book pipeline as on 30th June remains healthy at 10.96 GW, underlining the continued trust of our customers and strong market demand. With our expanding capacities and faster turnaround times, we remain confident of executing these orders on schedule and at scale.

On the capex front, we are undertaking a transformational growth journey. We are scaling our manufacturing capacities by ~4x, supported by a buoyant demand environment. Additionally, we are strategically backward integrating into solar cell manufacturing which gives us supply chain security and cost competitiveness and strengthens our position across the value chain.

Looking ahead, we remain confident of sustaining this momentum through the rest of the year, driven by our strong order pipeline, expanding capacities, and disciplined execution. With multiple industry tailwinds such as focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, coupled with policy support like PLI schemes, custom duties, and encouragement in domestic production and green hydrogen ambitions, has created the right ecosystem for building a truly self-reliant solar value chain.

Vikram Solar is a solar module manufacturer, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

