Britannia Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6210.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 12.47% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6210.5, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24976.45. The Sensex is at 81456.46, up 0.44%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 15.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56497.25, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6232.5, up 0.94% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 3.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% jump in NIFTY and a 12.47% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

