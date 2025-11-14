Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam was held under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar urged global investors to co-author the story of Indias rise, emphasizing that the nations transformation over the past decade stems from a deep Mindset Metamorphosis.

Additionally, he stated that Indias progress was the result of deliberate policy, determined execution, and the unleashing of entrepreneurial energy. Further, he highlighted a USD 25 billion opportunity in telecom component manufacturing, assuring that the Ministry of Communications stands ready to fast-track approvals and support new investments.

 

Moreover, he emphasized that investing in India means engaging with the worlds largest rising middle class and becoming part of a growth story that will shape global business for decades along with key reformsUSD 1.4 trillion infrastructure investment, USD 26 billion PLI schemes, simplified labour laws, abolition of retrospective taxation, GST-led national market integration and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have transformed India from a consumer to a trusted global creator and partner.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh is seen as one of Indias most promising investment destinations. for building strong industrial ecosystems. The States emergence as sectoral hubsCyberabad for IT, Visakhapatnam for industry and fintech, Anantapur for automobiles and Tirupati for electronics are all supported by initiatives like Genome Valley that have strengthened global investor confidence.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

