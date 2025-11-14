Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 26.81 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers declined 60.87% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 26.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.8122.95 17 OPM %26.0424.84 -PBDT6.874.86 41 PBT1.210.83 46 NP0.180.46 -61
