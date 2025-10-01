Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's manufacturing growth eases in September

India's manufacturing growth eases in September

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The HSBC PMI data for September highlighted continued growth across India's manufacturing industry, albeit with a mild loss of momentum. New orders, output and input buying all rose at the slowest rates since May, while job creation retreated to a one-year low.

Still, companies were strongly confident regarding the outlook for production, with changes in GST (goods and services tax) rates boosting optimism. The survey indicated quicker increases in input costs and selling prices. The latter in fact rose to the greatest extent since October 2013.

At 57.7 in September, down from 59.3 in August, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) pointed to the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since May. That said, registering comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0, the latest reading was indicative of a marked rate of expansion.

 

Amid reports of demand buoyancy, new business volumes rose further in September. There was a pick-up in growth of international orders at the end of the second fiscal quarter, as Indian manufacturers welcomed improvements in demand from Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

Selling charges increased at a sharp pace, and one that was faster than that seen for input costs. Indian companies continued to signal upbeat forecasts for production in the coming 12 months.

Concurrently, buying levels rose further at the end of the second fiscal quarter. Indian goods producers also took on extra staff in September, but the rate of job creation was modest and the slowest in a year.

Also Read

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20: Hazlewood gets the breakthrough; Seifert out

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE: RBI to remain vigilant towards incoming macroeconomic data, says governor

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 500 pts after RBI holds rate; Pfizer gains 8%

RRB ALP CBAT result 2025 (OUT)

RRB ALP CBAT results 2025 (OUT): Zone-wise merit list and how to download

Nothing unveils Essential

Nothing unveils Essential, its AI platform for users to create phone apps

Indian goods producers also took on extra staff in September, but the rate of job creation was modest and the slowest in a year.

For the ninth time in ten months, manufacturers reported a fall in stocks of finished goods. On the other hand, stocks of purchases increased sharply in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records 19% decline in sales of construction equipment

Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

Escorts Kubota records highest monthly sales ever at 18,257 tractors

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

VinFast Auto India signs MoU with Castrol India

NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

RBI expands the bouquet of investments for SRVA holders in corporate bonds and commercial papers

RBI expands the bouquet of investments for SRVA holders in corporate bonds and commercial papers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon