Australia Market climbs to new record

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 46.91 points, or 0.61%, to 7,745.61, hitting a record high for the second straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 47.56 points, or 0.6%, to 8,007.10.

Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Material was the best performing sector, gaining +1.99%, followed by information technology and energy sectors, rising 1.87% and 0.94%, respectively. Healthcare sector was bottom performer, falling 1.52%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were LIFE360 INC. and CORE LITHIUM LTD, up 38.48% and 14.29% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were COLLINS FOODS and BEGA CHEESE, down 8% and 5.7% respectively.

Shares of materials were among the best market performers, with gold and lithium companies leading the way. Pilbara Minerals was up 4.3%. Iron ore heavyweights Fortescue (up 1.1%) and BHP (up 2.3%) also higher.

Information technology stocks surged, with Xero adding 6% and Altium climbing 0.7%.

Healthcare stocks were the weakest in the benchmark index, with hearing implants maker Cochlear sliding 3.9%, Sonic Healthcare losing 2.4% and Ramsay declining 0.8%. Ampol was down 5.1% as it went ex-dividend on Friday.

Graphite producer Syrah Resources soared 13.1% after inked an offtake deal with South Korea's Posco Future M.

Australia stock market finished session at fresh record high on Friday, 01 March 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned on tracking a surge in the overnight U.S. stock market, better-than-expected half-year corporate results, and hopes for interest rate cuts later this year.