Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's milk production sees CAGR of 5.7% over last decade

India's milk production sees CAGR of 5.7% over last decade

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Over the past decade, India's dairy sector has shown a remarkable growth, a latest government press release stated. Milk production rose by 63.56% from 146.30 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.30 million tonnes in 2023-24. This means the country has maintained an impressive CAGR rate of 5.7% over the last 10 years. Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization confirm that India continues to be the largest milk producer in the world, well ahead of countries such as the United States, Pakistan, China and Brazil. The availability of milk for each person in India has risen sharply over the past decade. Per capita supply has gone up by 48%, with more than 471 grams/person a day in 2023-24. This is far above the world average of around 322 grams/person a day.

 

India's 303.76 million bovines, which include cattle, buffalo, mithun and yak, form the backbone of both dairy production and draught power in agriculture. Sheep, with a population of 74.26 million, and goats, numbering 148.88 million, also play a vital role, especially in milk production in arid and semi-arid regions. Between 2014 and 2022, India recorded a 27.39% growth in productivity of bovines (Kg/year), the Highest in the World, ahead of China, Germany and Denmark. This growth is well above the global average increase of 13.97%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Websol Energy rises on bargain buying; down over 28% on YTD basis

Websol Energy rises on bargain buying; down over 28% on YTD basis

Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon