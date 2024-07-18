Business Standard
India's Retail sales edge up 5% in June 2024, accelerate compared to 3% in May

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
India's Retail sales edged up 5% in June 2024 compared to May 2023, according to the survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI). This marked a healthy improvement on a monthly basis, as sales had edged by an annual 3% in May. Sales in South region rose 7% while sales in North recorded a rise of 5%. RAI also noted that at 8%, Quick Service Restaurants led the category wise growth trends.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

