Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.26% to Rs 8367.01 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 90.40% to Rs 942.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 494.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.26% to Rs 8367.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7258.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8367.017258.9753.1557.04812.091038.10812.091038.10942.42494.98