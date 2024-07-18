Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 90.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.26% to Rs 8367.01 croreNet profit of Central Bank of India rose 90.40% to Rs 942.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 494.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.26% to Rs 8367.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7258.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8367.017258.97 15 OPM %53.1557.04 -PBDT812.091038.10 -22 PBT812.091038.10 -22 NP942.42494.98 90
