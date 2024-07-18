Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 5.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 417.99 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 5.55% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 417.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.417.99399.8313.9313.8062.5459.6958.0355.0543.1940.92